As the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship in girls golf takes place today and Tuesday, 10 golfers from area conferences will take to the links in what is a return trip for several and it could be a prelude for strong representation from the region the next several years.
Although none of the 10 players are seniors, six of them are repeat visitors to the state tournament with three making a third trip. Showing the youth of the group, half are underclassmen.
It will be almost a regular golf round for the South Fork 2A Conference this week, as four of the six teams that compete in high school girls golf will play today and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf & Family Club.
West Lincoln qualified three golfers at last week’s West Regional and will play as a team. Newton-Conover and Lake Norman Charter each had two qualifiers from last week’s regional with East Lincoln getting one golfer to the state tournament.
Freedom High will send two golfers to the 3A championship, scheduled for today and Tuesday at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club.
Here are the schools and individuals scheduled to compete:
1A/2A CHAMPIONSHIP AT LONGLEAF GOLF & FAMILY CLUB, SOUTHERN PINES (Par 72), 9 a.m.
TEAMS
WEST LINCOLN: Winners of the South Fork 2A team championship, the Rebels missed getting an automatic spot in the state championship by one stroke at last week’s 1A/2A West Regional. However, West Lincoln had three of the 17 top scorers not among the three schools that advanced and will compete as a team.
Golfers: Reese Coltrane, Freshman (Day one tee time 10:20 a.m.). Named to the all-conference team after finishing seventh overall this season. The freshman shot a 96 at the West Regional to finish in a tie for 18th.
Laycee Hoffman, Junior (10:30 a.m.): Named to the all-conference team after finishing fifth overall this season. She shot a 91 at the West Regional to finish in a tie for seventh.
Rae Watson, Sophomore (10:40 a.m.): Named to the all-conference team after finishing eighth overall this season. She shot a 96 at the West Regional to finish in a tie for 18th.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
EAST LINCOLN: The Mustangs qualified as a team for the West Regionals but advanced just one golfer to the state competition after finishing seventh.
Golfer: Sophia Laliberte, Junior (Day one tee time 10:50 a.m.). The junior is making her third appearance at the state championship and has been in the top 20 for both of her previous trips. She shot a 164 last year to end up eighth. An All-South Fork 2A Conference selection, Laliberte was second in the conference overall this season and qualified for this year’s state tournament by shooting a 100 at the West Regional, which was tied for 24th.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER: After winning the 1A/2A Central Regional last year, the Knights missed out advancing to regionals when only two golfers put up qualifying scores. However, both were able to move on to the state tournament.
Golfers: Georgia Chapman, Sophomore (Day one tee time 10:30): This is Chapman’s second trip to the state championship in two seasons. As a freshman, she fired a 187, which was tied for 28th. The sophomore was named to the South Fork 2A all-conference team after finishing third overall. She shot a 91 at last week’s West Regional, which was good for seventh.
Tess Palmer, Sophomore (10:40): Like her teammate, Palmer is making her second state championship appearance in two seasons. A year ago, she shot a 207 over two days to end up tied for 49th. Palmer was named to the South Fork 2A all-conference team after finishing sixth overall. She shot a 91 at last week’s West Regional, which was tied for seventh.
NEWTON-CONOVER: The Red Devils did not qualify for regionals as a team, but both individual qualifiers were able to advance to the state championship. The two are looking to become the first high school state champion from Newton-Conover in girls golf since Lucy Lofland won back-to-back titles in 1978-79.
Camryn Lamp, Junior (Day one tee time 9:30 a.m.): The junior is playing in her third state tournament in three seasons and could be primed to make a run to the top. Lamp finished tied for 20th as a freshman, then shot a 167 to end up tied for ninth last year. The South Fork 2A golfer of the year shot an 86 at last week’s West Regional, which was good for third.
Sondra Uon, Freshman (9:40 a.m.): Named to the South Fork 2A all-conference team after finishing fourth overall this season. She shot a 97 at last week’s West Regional, which put her in a tie for 21st.
3A CHAMPIONSHIP AT FOXFIRE RESORT & GOLF CLUB (Red), FOXFIRE VILLAGE (Par 72), 8 a.m.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
FREEDOM: The Patriots won the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference to qualify as a team for the 3A West Regional. Freedom finished in sixth at regionals but had two golfers advance to the state championship.
Christina Fisher, Junior (Day one tee time 10:15 a.m.): Fisher is making her third appearance at the state tournament after finishing the season as the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s top scorer. As a freshman, she finished in a tie for 31st in the state tournament, then came back last year and shot 166, which put her in a tie for 18th. Fisher fired an 83 at last week’s West Regional, which left her in a tie for ninth.
Albany Bock, Junior (10:24 a.m.): Bock returns to the state tournament after shooting a 185 last year, which placed her in a tied for 38th. She was the second low scorer in the NW 3A/4A Conference this season and advanced with a 12th place finish at last week’s West Regional after shooting an 85.
