Hickory Police arrested and charged a Lincolnton man for the armed robbery of First Citizens Bank in Hickory that occurred nearly two weeks ago.

On Monday, Hickory Police received information that led them to a suspect involved in the robbery, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department.

Timothy Alan Williams Jr., 31, of Lincolnton was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons.

A man entered the bank on Feb. 11, showed a bank teller a handgun and demanded money, according to a previous police press release. No one was injured in the reported robbery.

Williams is being held under a $50,000 secured bond at the Catawba County Detention Facility.

Tags

Load comments