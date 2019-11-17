Hannah Van Eerden

Lenoir-Rhyne's Hannah Van Eerden (9) prepares to boot the ball in this file photo.

 Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

MATTHEWS — For the second straight year, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team was eliminated by Lincoln Memorial in the semifinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament, losing 1-0 on Friday afternoon at Matthews Sports Complex. The loss was the Bears’ fourth straight at the hands of the Railsplitters.

Despite holding a 17-2 advantage in shots and an 11-1 edge in shots on goal, the eighth-ranked Bears (15-3) were defeated by Lincoln Memorial, which scored on Jessica Cravero’s league-leading 17th goal of the season in the 70th minute.

Hannah Van Eerden took five shots for L-R and Aqsa Mushtaq registered four, while Neve Duston put all three of her shots on frame. Meanwhile, Emanuely Costa made 11 saves for the Railsplitters (15-4) in goal.

While the Bears are still searching for their first SAC tournament title since 2012, Lincoln Memorial will try for its second consecutive tournament championship when it faces Wingate today at 4 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Load comments