A Lincoln County man has been arrested again after being indicted by the Lincoln County Grand Jury on additional charges related to an April 2019 incident.
On Jan. 28, Daniel Ray Harris, 53, of Donnie Harris Lane in Maiden, turned himself in at the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office on charges of felony first degree kidnapping, felony sexual activity by a substitute parent and felony child abuse involving a sex act, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Harris was placed under a $150,000 unsecured bond then fingerprinted at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office before being released, according to the press release.
Harris was arrested in April 2019 by Detective K. Harrington and charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a minor, according to the release. After his arrest in Lincoln County, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office charged him with felony statutory rape for a related case.
Harris’s next court appearance will be Feb. 3 at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
