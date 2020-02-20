One man was arrested in connection to a mobile home fire in Cherryville on Tuesday.
Scott Andy Norman is charged with one count of second-degree arson and injury to personal property. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and North Brook firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Forest Wehunt Road in Cherryville Tuesday, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
When officers arrived on the scene they learned that Scott Andy Norman, 34, and his mother had gotten into an argument. Scott Norman became irate and damaged several vehicles and set the mobile home on fire, according to the release.
When firefighters arrived the back area of the mobile home was engulfed in flames.
