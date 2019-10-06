CONOVER – To make celebrating Halloween more accessible to more people, the Catawba County Library is hosting a costume swap. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Conover Branch Library, 403 Conover Station SE.
For over a year, the library has been collecting costumes to distribute and is now able to offer a supply of some 60-70 items, sorted for convenience. The ready-to-wear garments are sized for newborns to 18-year-olds and include some accessories as well.
Ideally, program participants would bring a gently used costume that they can drop off and exchange for another costume. However, even if visitors don’t have a garment to exchange, they’re welcome to see what’s available that they might use. As long as there’s inventory, people may select a costume to take.
Among the items collected are costumes representing superheroes, fairies, and princesses, along with other assorted garments, including a pineapple costume!
The event will also feature live guitar music, and Safe Kids Catawba County will be in attendance to share information about safe trick-or-treating. Safe Kids, a nonprofit organization, is a collaboration with Catawba Valley Medical Center, Emergency Medical Services, Public Health, and local fire departments, law enforcement agencies, and school systems, plus various community partners.
For more information about the costume swap or the Catawba County Library System, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
