LGBTQ advocate, poet to present at Lenoir-Rhyne
HICKORY – The Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series continues with Richard Blanco Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. in Belk Centrum. Blanco, a Cuban-American poet, draws on many themes, such as what it means to be an American and a gay man.
The event is co-sponsored by OUTright Youth, ALFA, and Hickory International Council and campus partner LR Pride, all organizations or agencies that support respect and mutual understanding. An LGBTQ advocate, Blanco will meet with these groups, who are reading and discussing his most recent book “How to Love a Country.”
As a poet, memoirist, and essayist, Blanco is a sought- after speaker who captivates audiences around the nation and the world with his dynamic storytelling and powerful readings. Advocating for diversity, LGBTQ rights, immigration, arts education, cultural exchange, and other contemporary issues, Blanco routinely speaks at middle and high schools, universities, and commencement ceremonies.
In 2013, Blanco was selected by former President Barack Obama as the fifth inaugural poet in U.S. history, joining the ranks of such luminary poets as Robert Frost and Maya Angelou. He stands as the youngest, first Latino, immigrant, and gay person to serve in such a role. Since 2016, he has served on the Obama Foundation’s storytelling committee. His early works include: “City of a Hundred Fires,” “Directions to the Beach of the Dead,” and “Looking for the Gulf Hotel.” In 2017, Two Ponds Press published “Boundaries,” featuring Blanco’s poems paired with Jacob Hessler’s photos.
His latest book of poems, “How to Love a Country,” both interrogates the American narrative, past and present, and celebrates the still unkempt promise of its ideals.
To learn more about the author, visit richard-blanco.com.
LR’s Visiting Writers Series is supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the State of North Carolina and the National Endowment for the Arts. The VWS is also supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Sponsors of the 2019-20 VWS include Cafe Rule, Corning Foundation, Crowne Plaza Hickory, Footcandle Film Society of Catawba County, The Hickory “Hop,” Hickory Public Library, National Endowment for the Arts, North Carolina Arts Council, and United Arts Council of Catawba County.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit lr.edu/VWS or call the LR Box Office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 828-328-7206.
