Arguing politics, I admit to giving credit or placing blame on a President on matters pertaining to the economy. In fairness however, we all know that the economy is far more complex than the actions of any one person.
Congress has the power over the purse, spending and taxation. The Fed governs monetary policy and some administrations enjoy the timing of economic drivers such as the tech boom that others may not enjoy. We therefore should look at the numbers over at minimum a 4-year term and at best several administrations.
For example, anyone interested enough to do their own research will learn that since the Truman administration Democratic administrations have significantly exceeded Republican administrations in job creation and fiscal policy.
The Clinton administration has the best record of any administration in our history creating 18.6 million jobs and did so while raising the top tax rate from 28-36% and reducing the national debt by $63 Billion.
Reagan created 16.5 million jobs cutting tax rates from 70% to 28% and corporate tax rates from 48-34%, doubling the national debt.
Donald Trump, lacking the humility of his predecessors, began taking credit for job creation before he was inaugurated. He is off to a strong start creating in his first 26 months 5.1 million jobs. He like Reagan and Bush followed the tax cut, increased spending formula increasing the national deficit in the process.
What may be of surprise to all those Trump supporters who rationalize the support of Trump’s poor behavior on a strong economy, is that Obama’s last 26 months in office saw 5.4 million jobs created while reducing the annual deficit. In 2015 the GDP was 2.9%. In 2018 the GDP was 2.9%.
I, like most Americans, enjoy robust economies but debt will eventually limit our growth. Trump boasting aside, the economy we are experiencing is good but not the best or the result of Trump’s self- proclaimed economic genius.
Granted, if you are of the belief that God sent Trump to save our country, then economics don’t really matter. However, if your support is one of economic pragmatism and belief that our current economic prosperity is exclusively the work of Mr. Trump, you need to reconsider that belief.
Convincing voters that lying, corruption, chaos, incompetence, and authoritarianism are an acceptable price to pay for economic prosperity and conservative judges is in a nutshell the Trump con.
DAVID TURMAN
Hickory
