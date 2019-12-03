How many of you have ever gone out searching for a real, live Christmas tree?
Well, I have ever since I can remember. I looked forward to every Thanksgiving at my Grandad’s and not just for the good food either.
For I knew that after we had all finished the delicious meal, then later on in the afternoon, Grandad would turn to me and say, “Hey Pat, are you ready to go looking for the Christmas tree?”
I would be so excited with the adventure of finding just the right one. Most of the time, my Grandad would carry me on his shoulders part of the way as we would ramble through the thickets of bushes, briars and small trees.
Sometimes a light snow would be falling as we marched along in our quest for the perfect Christmas tree.
Almost always we would select a little cedar tree from his farm. It smelled so good.
But ouch! Those branches more often than not would scratch your arms and hands.
Well, over the years we have continued the tradition.
Now, my husband Kave, who was quite unfamiliar with this custom, joined us in the search for the perfect tree.
Every year we still chop a little cedar tree for my 86-year-old mother. Cedars are definitely her favorite since that’s the kind she had during her childhood.
Believe me, over the years we have had quite a variety of Christmas cedars, all shapes and sizes.
Once we even had a tree that actually turned out to be two trees which had grown together.
Then there was the one housing a bird’s nest.
Who could ever forget the one which we had set outside in a bucket of water to keep it fresh until Christmas? Unfortunately, the water froze and we needed to bring the tree inside to decorate.
Defiantly we proceeded to bring it inside as it was.
You guessed it! Later on the ice melted and the tree fell, decorations and all, in the middle of our living room floor. That year we got to decorate it twice!
Last year’s little cedar actually introduced a swarm of bees into the living room as it warmed up inside the house.
Somewhat breaking with tradition, my loyalties have changed to favor the Fraser fir.
To me it makes the perfect tree. It is named for the biologist John Fraser, who in the 1800s discovered it growing naturally on Mt. Mitchell.
Did you know that the Southern Appalachian region, primarily North Carolina, is the only place in the world where the Fraser fir grows naturally?
To grow these beautiful dark green trees, the right combination of conditions must exist. It must be grown above 3,500 feet, have an adequate supply of moisture and a favorable temperature.
If by now you too are convinced to embark on the tradition of finding the perfect tree, then why don’t you venture to the North Carolina mountains and chop your very own from one of the many tree farms?
Just close your eyes and smell the wonderful aroma!
So, now you know my secret plans. When I grow up I want to have my very own Christmas tree farm in the North Carolina hills.
See you there soon, I hope.
Patsy Ann Nikbakht
Hickory
