Hold man accountable for taking gun into mall
It is outrageous that a man can carry a gun into the Valley Hills Mall and not be held accountable when the gun goes off and injures someone. He should have been arrested and charged with a felony.
Who can feel safe shopping in the Valley Hills Mall if people are allowed to carry guns in the mall and terrorize shoppers? I hope the mall decides to demand a stronger punishment and maybe sue the gun-carrying idiot for loss of business. I have heard many people say they won’t be shopping in the mall anytime soon.
The Hickory police need to take this incident seriously. Our life and liberty is more important than a coward’s right to bear arms.
Marsha Herrick
Hickory
