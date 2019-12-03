I am writing in regard to an article published on the front page of your Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 issue.

The article by Eric Millsaps was titled “Melania also sent Sammy a check he could not cash.”

My complaint is that this was an opinion piece which belongs in the opinion section, not on the front page.

The Record is a newspaper which is supposed to report news and the front page should be the news of the day, not a derogatory piece about our country’s first lady.

I have no problem with opinion pieces being published but I believe they should not be on the front page.

The fact that the article was written by the editor of the paper and appears on the front page says a lot about the so-called impartiality of the press.

Dr. Edgar W. Lane III

Hickory NC

