On Saturday afternoon, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team didn’t record a 2-point basket for nearly the first 10 minutes of game time.
Usually, that spells trouble for a team. But in the 89-70 victory over Coker, the Bears’ first five field goals came from beyond the arc.
That set the stage for Lenoir-Rhyne (6-5, 2-4 South Atlantic Conference) to tie a school record for 3-pointers made, netting a total of 19 treys.
The Bears shared the ball, dissecting the matchup zone defense the Cobras (2-8, 1-5) employed for the majority of Saturday en route to 24 assists while turning the ball over only six times.
“It’s the L-R way, which is very 'we over me,'” Lenoir-Rhyne head coach Everick Sullivan said after the game. “We’re a much better team than we are individually, and I think that’s a sign of a good team.”
Despite racing out of the gates offensively, the Bears spent much of the first half trading baskets with the opposition, a factor Sullivan pointed out in the huddle.
“Keep hitting singles and doing the little things, and allow your defense to create the separation,” Sullivan recalled saying. “You think it’s the threes going in. That helps, but it’s the ability to stop the other team from scoring, along with your offense.”
Three Lenoir-Rhyne players recorded 20 or more points. Freshman Cooper Fowler led the way by notching 22 points, six made 3s and five rebounds, matching his scoring output from the New Year’s Day win over Wingate.
R.J. Gunn finished with 21 points and three treys, and Darius Simmons had 20 of his own, buoyed by six made 3s.
“He’s got a lot to learn. He’s had a great two games, but teams are going to adjust,” Sullivan said, before adding that Fowler already has the mentality necessary to succeed in college basketball.
“It can be hard to find guys who can go both inside and outside. Cooper can do both.”
Sullivan said earlier in the year, the team attempted a smaller, more versatile style of play due to the matchups they were facing the first half of the season that prevented Fowler from seeing minutes consistently.
“It’s kind of shifted, we’ve formed a different identity, and it’s freed R.J. up to play multiple positions and get him in a position where he’s comfortable like he was on the team last year.”
Sullivan talked candidly about how this has been a season full of adversity, including a stretch of eight games out of nine on the road, and how the group has responded in figuring out how each piece on the team fits.
“We took some losses, but I like how they handled it. I think they took it as a learning lesson in terms of what we needed to improve.
“I think out of everything,” Sullivan continued, “I have to commend the guys for trusting in the staff, for us to change those lineups to give us what’s best for the team.”
The Bears are already 2-0 at home in 2020, and have at least nine more home games in the second half of the season. Sullivan said he told the team to enjoy the win, but teams will adjust and 19 makes behind the 3-point line don’t happen every night.
“We’re not the biggest team, but we’ve got big heart. Enjoy the one tonight, but I don’t think they’re satisfied. This conference is too good to just show up and expect to win.”
Lenoir-Rhyne will host Carson-Newman (5-7, 2-4) on Wednesday, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
