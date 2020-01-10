A Lenoir woman was convicted of stealing a $45,000 pair of diamond earrings from the home of Caldwell County native and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner.
Amanda Ashton Mundy, 29, pleaded guilty to obtaining property by false pretenses In Caldwell County Superior Court on Monday. Last year, she was found to have two diamond earrings Bumgarner and his wife, Alexandra, reported stolen, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Barlowe said.
The Bumgarners reported two heart-shaped diamond earrings stolen from their home in Hudson on Feb. 15, 2018, Barlowe said.
On Jan. 26, 2019, Mundy sold one of the earrings to Sherrill’s Jewelry in Granite Falls. Through investigation, it was identified as one of the Bumgarners’ stolen earrings, Barlowe said.
The jeweler had Mundy’s information on file as the seller. When investigators questioned her, she was cooperative and gave them the other earring, Barlowe said.
Mundy knew the Bumgarners and used to be a housekeeper for them, Barlowe said. He did not say how she came to have the earrings. “That’s a source of contention,” he said.
Mundy was arrested Feb. 18 for obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of stolen property and felony larceny. In court, she pleaded guilty to felony obtaining property by false pretenses. The plea was first reported by the Lenoir News-Topic.
Mundy got a suspended sentence for 30 months of supervised probation and substance abuse treatment. She was also ordered to have no contact with Alexandra and Madison Bumgarner or their family.
Bumgarner signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Diamondbacks in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
anyone that spends that kind of money on earrings deserves to have them stolen,it must be nice to be a common person most of you life then have millions you can spend on stuff like that!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.