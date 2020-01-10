Diamondbacks Bumgarner Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner speaks after being introduced as a new member of the team on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Phoenix. Caldwell County resident Bumgarner signed an $85 million contract with Arizona in December. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A Lenoir woman was convicted of stealing a $45,000 pair of diamond earrings from the home of Caldwell County native and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner.

Amanda Ashton Mundy, 29, pleaded guilty to obtaining property by false pretenses In Caldwell County Superior Court on Monday. Last year, she was found to have two diamond earrings Bumgarner and his wife, Alexandra, reported stolen, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Barlowe said.

The Bumgarners reported two heart-shaped diamond earrings stolen from their home in Hudson on Feb. 15, 2018, Barlowe said.

On Jan. 26, 2019, Mundy sold one of the earrings to Sherrill’s Jewelry in Granite Falls. Through investigation, it was identified as one of the Bumgarners’ stolen earrings, Barlowe said.

The jeweler had Mundy’s information on file as the seller. When investigators questioned her, she was cooperative and gave them the other earring, Barlowe said.

Mundy knew the Bumgarners and used to be a housekeeper for them, Barlowe said. He did not say how she came to have the earrings. “That’s a source of contention,” he said.

Mundy was arrested Feb. 18 for obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of stolen property and felony larceny. In court, she pleaded guilty to felony obtaining property by false pretenses. The plea was first reported by the Lenoir News-Topic.

Mundy got a suspended sentence for 30 months of supervised probation and substance abuse treatment. She was also ordered to have no contact with Alexandra and Madison Bumgarner or their family.

Bumgarner signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Diamondbacks in December.

