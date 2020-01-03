D2football.com recently released its 2019 All-American Team and three Lenoir-Rhyne players were selected. Jaquan Artis and Kyle Dugger were selected to the First Team, while Jason Poe was announced as a Second Team selection.
Artis earns his third First Team All-American selection as the defensive end was also selected to the D2 Conference Commissioners Association and D2 Associated Press teams. On top of being a finalist for the Harlon Hill, Cliff Harris and Gene Upshaw awards, Artis was named the D2CCA National Defensive Player of the Year.
Dugger was named a First Team All-American after taking home the Cliff Harris Award given to the best small college defensive player in the nation. Despite only playing seven games, Dugger’s impact led him to Second Team All-American selections in the D2CCA, D2 Associate Press and AFCA teams. This is Dugger’s first First Team All-American honor.
Poe was named a Second Team selection and repeated as the South Atlantic Conference’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner. Poe was tabbed a Second Team All-American by D2CCA and garnered a First Team selection by the D2 Associated Press.
Here is a look at the entire D2football.com All-American team:
Offensive Player of the Year: Jaleel McLaughlin, Notre Dame Sophomore RB
Defensive Player of the Year: Austin Edwards, Ferris State Senior DL
Coach of the Year: Pete Shinnick, West Florida
First team
» Roland Rivers III, Slippery Rock Senior QB
» Jaleel McLaughlin, Notre Dame Sophomore RB
» Daniel McCants, Tarleton State Senior RB
» Craig Rucker, Mars Hill Senior WR
» Zimari Manning, Tarleton State Senior WR
» Zach Davidson, Central Missouri Junior TE
» Brandon Kemp, Valdosta State Senior OL
» Kyle Hinton, Washburn Senior OL
» Grant Stewart, Colorado Mines Senior OL
» Tyler Allison, Ferris State Senior OL
» Even Heim, Minnesota State Senior OL
» Austin Edwards, Ferris State Senior DL
» Chris Garrett, Concordia-St. Paul Junior DL
» Jaquan Artis, Lenoir-Rhyne Senior DL
• Chauncy Haney, North Greenville Senior DL
» Dominic Cizauskas, Glenville State Senior LB
» Leon Eggleston, Wayne State (Michigan) Senior LB
» Chris Hoad, Texas-Permian Basin Senior LB
» Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne Senior DB
» Prince Robinson, Tarleton State Senior DB
» Desmond Fairell, Carson-Newman Senior DB
» Junior Faulk, Delta State Junior DB
» Dante Brown, Fort Hays Senior K
» Isaac Parks, UNC Pembroke Junior P
» Matt Cole, McKendree Senior All-Purpose
Second Team
» Rogan Wells, Valdosta State Junior QB
» Nate Gunn, Minnesota State Senior RB
» Cole Chancey, Harding Junior RB
» Shane Zylstra, Minnesota State Senior WR
» L’Liott Curry, Henderson State Senior WR
» Erik Henneman, Lindenwood Senior TE
» Adonis Sealey, Valdosta State Senior OL
» Amon Simon, Texas A&M-Commerce Junior OL
» Jake Lacina, Augustana Senior OL
» Jason Poe, Lenoir-Rhyne Junior OL
» Jimmy Burchett, Notre Dame Junior OL
» Demetrice Lofton, Morehouse Sophomore DL
» Heath Williams, Saginaw Valley Senior DL
» Jackson Wibbels, Colorado State-Pueblo Senior DL
» B.J. Jefferson, Tarleton State Senior DL
» Drew Seers, Lindenwood Junior LB
» Vada King, Delta State Senior LB
» Brad Zaffram, Slippery Rock Senior LB
» Lamont McPhatter II, Cal U (Pennsylvania) Senior DB
» Nick Ciccio, Colorado Mesa Sophomore DB
» Michael Junker, Bemidji State Senior DB
» Jarey Elder, West Chester Senior DB
» Jordan Walters, East Stroudsburg Senior K
» JoseLuis Moreno, Minot State Senior P
» Trey Vaval, Missouri Western Freshman All-Purpose
Honorable Mention
» Brook Bolles, Central Missouri Senior QB
» Cade Brister, Lindenwood Sophomore QB
» Ben Holmes, Tarleton State Senior QB
» Collin DiGalbo, Kutztown Senior QB
» Quinton Maxwell, Indiana U of Pennsylvania Senior QB
» Austin Reed, West Florida Freshman QB
» Deshaun Washington, Chowan Sophomore RB
» JaQuan Hardy, Tiffin Junior RB
» Justin Felder, Stonehill Sophomore RB
» Michael Roots, Central Washington Junior RB
» Tariq Bitson, Adams State Junior WR
» Daniel Davis, Southwest Minnesota Senior WR
» Mike Strachan, Charleston Junior WR
» Shae Wyatt, Central Missouri Sophomore WR
» Allie Freeman, Quachita Baptist Senior WR
» Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock Junior WR
» Marqus Andrews, Northwest Missouri Senior TE
» David Balint III, Shippensburg Sophomore TE
» Qua Boyd, West Alabama Senior TE
» Chris Larsen, Slippery Rock Senior OL
» Phillip McDowell, Carson-Newman Senior OL
» Quentin Hall, Assumption Senior OL
» Tanner Owen, Northwest Missouri Junior OL
» Andrew Strickland, Wingate Senior OL
» Joseph Gonzales, Western Oregon Senior OL
» Samuel Antoine, West Florida Senior OL
» Cori Gooseberry, Ouachita Baptist Senior OL
» Joshua Pryor, Bowie State Sophomore DL
» Alani Pututau, Adams State Junior DL
» Antonio Washington, Southern Arkansas Junior DL
» Ch’aim Smith, West Chester Senior DL
» Sha’haun Williams, Notre Dame Senior DL
» Spencer Phillips, Northwest Missouri Senior DL
» Chad Kuhn, Slippery Rock Junior DL
» Auzoyah Alufohai, West Georgia Senior DL
» James Maxie, Colorado State-Pueblo Senior LB
» Rondrow Peebles, Carson-Newman Junior LB
» Maurice Wright Jr., Northwestern Oklahoma Senior LB
» Korie Rogers, West Georgia Senior LB
» Isaiah Nkansah, Grand Valley Senior LB
» Damon Lloyd, Indiana U of Pennsylvania Senior LB
» Demetri Morsell, Bowie State Sophomore DB
» Christopher Jefferson, Findlay Sophomore DB
» Mercardo Anderson, Henderson State Senior DB
» Daryus Skinner, Winston-Salem Senior DB
» James Ceasar, Ferris State Senior DB
» Jefferson Souza, Virginia Union Junior K
» Zach Gaines, West Alabama Senior P
» Dominique Ramsey, Texas A&M-Commerce Junior All-Purpose
» Tobias Harris, West Texas Sophomore All-Purpose
