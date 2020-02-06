The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team used a 16-7 advantage in the fourth quarter to defeat Lincoln Memorial University 56-52 in South Atlantic Conference action on Wednesday night at Shuford Gym.
The Bears (9-12, 7-8 SAC) used a balanced scoring attack to notch their first win since star forward Madeline Hardy was lost for the season to injury on Jan. 29, with forwards Karlie Bearden and Nakia Hooks each recording 13 points and Kennedy Weigt adding 10.
The Railsplitters (7-12, 6-9) pulled away in the third quarter, in large part thanks to 16 free throw attempts that allowed the visitors to make a living at the line.
“They just turned on an aggressive mindset, and they’re one of the top teams for free throw attempts in the conference,” coach Cam Sealey said after the game.
“I just told our players to stay in front and keep walling up, and I think it paid off in the end.”
Lenoir-Rhyne made its own mark at the charity stripe with three converted layups while being fouled early in the final frame connecting on all three free throws. Two of those hoops plus the harm came from the freshman Hooks.
With under three minutes to go, freshman Blair Barefoot drove left and finished around a Lincoln defender, being fouled in the process. Despite missing the free throw, it gave the Bears a 54-52 lead they would not relinquish.
Barefoot had connected on a banked floater in the lane less than a minute before, proving Sealey’s confidence in the underclassman guard.
“Blair’s a competitor,” Sealey said. “She’ll probably lose sleep over missing those two free throws tonight, but at the end of the day we wouldn’t have been in that position if she hadn’t gotten that and-one.”
In the three games since Hardy went out with her leg injury early against Tusculum, Bearden has averaged 13 points, over 12 rebounds per game and just under four blocks per contest.
The lone senior on the team has taken her game to another level for her final run, and Sealey and the team have needed every bit.
“Karlie is one of the best captains I’ve had the opportunity to work with. Her competitiveness, you just don’t see that a lot of times. But she’s learned how to do that and lead a team.
“Our goal is to get to Furman (location of the SAC Final Four). We haven’t changed that goal, despite the adversity we’ve faced.”
Sealey said that in the week since Hardy’s injury happened, the team has started to sculpt a different identity, one that is more by committee, especially in the frontcourt.
“We haven’t even had our big-time scorers scoring,” Sealey said, likely referring to Weigt’s recent cold streak from behind the 3-point line.
“I think this win will help a lot … think they needed to feel that win, and against a good opponent.”
With the win Wednesday, Lenoir-Rhyne moves up to sixth in the SAC, tied with Wingate at 7-8 in the standings.
The Bears next take the court Saturday against 19th-ranked Anderson University. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Lenoir-Rhyne's Shuford Gym.
