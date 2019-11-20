ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced its 2019 all-conference football team on Tuesday, with Lenoir-Rhyne placing a program-record 15 players on the list. The Bears also earned three individual awards as Drew Cronic was named the league’s coach of the year for the second straight season, junior offensive lineman Jason Poe collected his second Jacobs Blocking Trophy in a row and senior defensive end Jaquan Artis was named the conference’s defensive player of the year.
Other individual awards went to Mars Hill senior wide receiver Craig Rucker (offensive player of the year), Carson-Newman freshman running back Troy Dendy (offensive freshman of the year) and Mars Hill freshman linebacker Dexter Fitzpatrick (defensive freshman of the year).
Here’s a look at the Bears’ all-conference selections, beginning with their three individual award winners.
Drew Cronic, SAC Coach of the YearCronic, the reigning American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year, guided L-R to a perfect 11-0 regular-season record and an 8-0 mark in conference play. The Bears are ranked sixth in the nation and the 11-0 start is just the third in the 100-year history of L-R football. The Bears rank 11th in the nation in points per game and eighth in rushing yards per game. Cronic led the Bears to a second straight league title and second consecutive playoff appearance.
“Winning Coach of the Year a second time just means our program is doing the right things. It means people are noticing what our program is doing,” said Cronic. “Coaches win awards because assistant coaches work hard, players work their tail off, administrators giving you what you need to be successful and alumni support you. When you get Coach of the Year that means your team is doing well.”
Jason Poe, Jacobs Blocking TrophyPoe repeats as the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, given to the best offensive linemen in the league. Poe started all 11 games for the Bears and is described by Cronic as the best pulling guard he has ever coached. Poe’s proficiency helped L-R to 270.5 rushing yards per game and 34 TDs on the ground.
“Jason has played through more injuries this year,” said Cronic. “He’s had to tough his way through the season and for him to get the award again this year says a lot about him and the respect he’s earned. He’s a special type of offensive lineman that plays in a unique offense and it suits him well. His athleticism shines with the things we ask him to do.”
Jaquan Artis, SAC Defensive Player of the YearArtis was a force from the defensive end position all season long, resulting in a league-high 12 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. Artis had at least a half-sack in all but one game this year and forced a pair of fumbles to go with a team-high 65 tackles and 36 solo stops.
“There’s no question that he’s deserving of this award.He’s had a great year,” said Cronic. “He’s worked hard, had a great attitude, been consistent and done well academically. When you watch him play, the effort that he is playing with is tremendous. We need all 11 playing as hard as he’s playing.”
First Team All-Conference(Quarterback Grayson Willingham, Offensive Lineman Jason Poe, Tight End Drake Starks, Return Specialist/Defensive Back Kyle Dugger, Defensive Lineman Jaquan Artis, Defensive Lineman Dan Louba, Linebacker Clayton Horn)
Willingham earns his first all-league selection after leading the conference with 22 touchdown passes, a 183.7 passing efficiency and a 61.3 completion percentage. Horn also earns his first all-conference nod after finishing the regular season with 65 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. This is also Artis’ first selection to the all-conference team, while Starks was a second team pick a season ago.
Louba repeats as a first teamer as well as Dugger at return specialist. Dugger’s selection to the first team at defensive back is his initial first team nod at that position.
Second Team All-Conference
(Running Back Jaquay Mitchell, Running Back Ameen Stevens, Offensive Lineman Ronnie Clifton, Placekicker Chase Allbaugh, Defensive Lineman Amari Houston, Defensive Back Eric Jackson, Punter Michael Owen)
All eight of these players are on the all-conference squad for the first time in their career. The 1-2 punch of Mitchell and Stevens in the backfield combined for 14 rushing touchdowns and five receiving scores. Clifton helped anchor a line that allowed just seven sacks all year. Houston and Jackson have helped a defense that ranks sixth in rushing yards allowed and 11th in scoring defense and Allbaugh and Owen are part of one of the strongest special team units in the league.
The previous record of all-conference selections was 14 in 2014. L-R also had 12 awarded in 2012 and 11 in 2013.
