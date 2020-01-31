More than anything, Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball coach Cam Sealey thinks she has a team of fighters.
“(Tonight) speaks to the basketball court, but also how they’re going to be fighters in life. And we talk about that all the time,” Sealey said Wednesday night.
That comment came minutes after Lenoir-Rhyne fell to Tusculum 88-84 in double overtime, more than two hours after they lost leading scorer and rebounder Madeline Hardy to injury.
Hardy jumped for a loose ball early in the first half only to land awkwardly on her right leg, crumpling in a heap that silenced the entire gym.
Hardy was carried off with support on either arm and did not return, but the Bears (8-11, 6-7 South Atlantic Conference) still had a game to play against one of the conference heavyweights.
Lenoir-Rhyne carried a one-point lead over the Pioneers (15-4, 10-3) into the halftime break thanks to 12 first-half points from freshman Ashley Woodroffe and a plus-eight rebounding advantage.
Senior Karlie Bearden and sophomore Kiara Moore took turns occupying the center spot for stretches, but ultimately it was freshman Nakia Hooks who proved to be the best fit in the middle.
The Auburn, Georgia, native tallied 16 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench, doing all her damage in the second half and two overtimes.
“It’s funny, I went and watched another team in Georgia, and they were playing Nikki’s team. I came back saying ‘I want her,’” Sealey said of Hooks after the game.
Woodroffe built on her first half by shattering her previous career high mark in points by tallying 27 in 38 minutes on 10-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-4 from the 3-point line.
Sealey said Woodroffe showcased her speed and finishing ability at the rim the first half of the season, so teams would lay off her and force her to shoot.
“I told her, ‘You put in the work, it’s time to show everybody.’”
It ended up being the Bears’ never-say-die attitude that even got them to overtime after Jalia Arnwine split a pair of free throws to put the Pioneers up three with seven seconds left in the game.
Woodroffe received the inbounds pass and raced the ball down the floor, finishing at the rim with contact to trip the lead to one with one second on the clock.
On the ensuing inbounds pass, sophomore guard Hanna McClung stole the ball and flung a shot at the rim, getting fouled in the process.
The 5-foot-5 McClung missed the first, but made the second to force overtime. The West Virginia native is still fully working her way back from a season-ending knee injury last season, but tallied five points in 25 minutes off the bench, none bigger than that free throw.
Joining Woodroffe and Hooks in double figures was Bearden, the rock solid senior captain of the group. Bearden posted 16 points and nine rebounds, going 7-for-8 from the free-throw line to boot.
Up next, Lenoir-Rhyne will host conference rival Wingate on Saturday.
Sealey said she was giving the team Thursday off short of a light workout, but would start to prepare for the Bulldogs, who they were edged out by earlier in the year 73-67.
“Hopefully we can build off some momentum we created even though it didn’t turn into a win,” Sealey said.
Tip-off on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Shuford Gymnasium.
