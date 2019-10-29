Lenoir-Rhyne University announced the school is expanding Catawba County Promise, a program that offers 50 percent off tuition to Catawba County residents, to all residents in North Carolina and renaming it Lenoir-Rhyne Promise.
The program will be available in the fall 2020 semester and those eligible will have financial aid through the program for up to eight semesters, according to the Lenoir-Rhyne website.
Tuition for the 2019-2020 academic year for a full-time undergraduate student is $37,400, according to a press release from the university. With Lenoir-Rhyne Promise, students will receive financial aid of at least $18,700.
Tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year will be set later this semester.
“At Lenoir-Rhyne, we strive to make higher education as accessible as possible, recognizing that paying for college is a top concern for students and their families,” University President Fred Whitt said. “We want high-performing students to know that a Lenoir-Rhyne education is possible for them, and we want to make the process easier.”
To qualify for Lenoir-Rhyne Promise, students need to have a 3.5 high school GPA, according the release. Students enrolled at an accredited North Carolina community college with more than 30 attempted hours and a 3.5 GPA also qualify for the program.
The program applies only to new and full-time undergraduate students starting in the fall of 2020. Students who are already enrolled at Lenoir-Rhyne will not be eligible for the program, according to the website.
Lenoir-Rhyne Promise covers tuition only, according to the press release. Room and board in the 2019-2020 academic year is an additional $12,510.
Catawba County Promise was first offered to Catawba County residents starting in the fall 2019 semester, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
