The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team kept up their winning ways in the New Year by topping South Atlantic Conference rival Queens 67-58 Saturday afternoon at Shuford Gymnasium.
The Bears (8-10, 6-6 SAC) were led by Kennedy Weigt’s 21 points, including six 3-pointers, four of which came in the first half when Lenoir-Rhyne struggled to score at times.
The Bears went into the half tied with the Royals (4-14, 3-9), sparking a passionate halftime speech from Lenoir-Rhyne coach Cam Sealey.
“We just keep waiting to flip that switch,” Sealey said after the game. “If we keep doing that against some of the teams we’re playing soon, it’s going to get out of hand.”
That switch got flipped in the second half, when Lenoir-Rhyne drove the ball to the rim more consistently, getting the Royals’ only two players over six feet in foul trouble.
Double-doubles from Madeline Hardy (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Karlie Bearden (11 points, 11 rebounds) buoyed the Bear frontcourt, with Bearden doing all of her scoring in the final 20 minutes.
Sealey confirmed after the game attacking Queens’ thin bench of frontcourt players was a focal point coming in.
“I didn’t feel like we were being very strong with the ball,” Sealey said, “but then when their two bigs went to the bench I felt it played to our advantage.”
Bearden also drew the assignment of guarding 6-foot-4 Queens center Julia Raflund, who capitalized for some early baskets before the Lenoir-Rhyne senior denied her post catches.
Once Raflund and her backup, Herning Wang, took their respective seats on the bench, Queens employed a five-guard lineup that enabled them to play faster, but allowed Hardy and in particular Bearden to capitalize.
The advantage in size and experience sparked a dominant stretch for Bearden.
“Karlie is one of the people who knows what it takes to get back to Furman … She knows she doesn’t get any mulligans at this point,” Sealey said. “We asked her to lead us, she did that tonight.”
Ultimately, though, it was Weigt who put the game away. After a Tia McMillian 3-pointer brought Queens to within one possession with two minutes left, Weigt stepped into a long trey to put Lenoir-Rhyne up 62-56.
The next trip down, Hardy swooped in for a layup to put the Bears up eight, essentially sealing the team’s fourth win in five games.
“This is the Kennedy we’ve expected all year,” Sealey said. “For her to turn around and have 21 after she struggled at Mars Hill, that speaks to how much she has grown, not only as a player but as a person handling adversity.”
Lenoir-Rhyne appears to be hitting its stride at just the right time with four home games coming up, three of which are currently SAC tournament teams.
Sealey pointed out the Bears are now 6-2 in their last eight conference games.
“We could have easily not gotten to this point … it speaks to the people they are, it speaks to the program we want to build,” Sealey said. “We always want to finish strong, and I think we’re doing that really well right now.”
Lenoir-Rhyne will host Tusculum (14-4, 9-3) on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
