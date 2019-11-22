ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Atlantic Conference men’s and women’s basketball will be featured as part of the NCAA Division II Basketball Showcase for the first time since 2018. The January 18, 2020 matchup between the Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears and the Catawba College Indians will be broadcast nationally on ESPN3, including being streamed live on the ESPN App as a part of the 2019 NCAA Division II Basketball Showcase.
NCAA Division II announced 28 regular-season men’s and women’s basketball games that will be highlighted on ESPN3 or NCAA social media as part of an effort to promote the division on several platforms throughout the academic year.
An additional eight games as part of four flex doubleheaders will be finalized in February. The games are expected to highlight premier and pivotal matchups toward the end of the regular season.
Now in its second year, the division’s media agreement features two distribution models for basketball and football. For basketball, 18 games will stream exclusively on ESPN3, available on espn.com and the ESPN App.
Eighteen additional games are part of the hybrid model, and they have the flexibility to be distributed on TV and online. The division will work with the TV partners of participating conferences and schools on the opportunity to air games on TV. These games also will be distributed online through NCAA social media accounts — specifically, Division II Facebook (facebook.com/ncaadivisionii) and Twitter (@NCAADII) — and could be distributed through conference and school digital networks.
“We are thrilled to be able to once again showcase the South Atlantic Conference to a national audience, this time through our basketball programs,” said South Atlantic Conference Commissioner Patrick Britz. “It is an honor to be selected as part of the NCAA Division II Showcase and we are very excited to see two very good basketball games, including a rematch of last season’s men’s basketball tournament final.”
The game will feature a rematch of last season’s SAC Pilot Flying J Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship game between the Indians and Bears. Catawba won that game 71-67.
The women’s game will feature two SAC Pilot Flying J Women’s Basketball Tournament participants. Catawba was the No. 8 seed a year ago, while Lenoir-Rhyne was the No. 4 seed.
This season’s games will be the first of two regular season meetings between the two schools.
Game time for the women’s game will be 2:05 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4:05 p.m.
Both games will be played at Catawba’s Goodman Gymnasium in Salisbury.
