A Lenoir man was transported to a Charlotte hospital Monday morning following a collision on U.S. 321 near Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

Thomas Jacob Mikeal, 28, was driving his Toyota north down the highway when he collided with a tractor-trailer making a U-turn, according to a release from the Hudson Police Department.

Ray Lawson Tugman, 63, also of Lenoir, was driving the truck.

Personnel with the Hudson Fire Department and Caldwell County Emergency Management removed Mikeal from the car.

Mikeal had serious injuries and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, according to the release.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

