A Lenoir man will spend at least 18 years in prison for stabbing his 2-year-old son and the child’s mother in 2016, according to a press release from 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.

William Henry Pitts, 46, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in Caldwell County Superior Court on Monday. Superior Court Judge James W. Morgan of Cleveland County imposed the 18-to-22-year sentence.

On March 2, 2016, Pitts and the female victim had been arguing throughout the day when Pitts stabbed her and the child, according to the release.

The woman and the child recovered from their injuries.

Chris Everhart led the investigation for the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Shelly Hartley. Nancy Lee prosecuted the case for the district attorney’s office.

