A Lenoir man will spend six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to several crimes in Caldwell County Superior Court on Thursday, according to a press release from 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.
Aron Eugene Shell, 46, pleaded guilty to failure to register a new address as a sex offender and breaking and entering a motor vehicle while also admitting his status as a habitual felon, the release states.
Superior Court Judge James W. Morgan of Cleveland County imposed the sentence.
Shell was convicted of second-degree rape and taking indecent liberties with a child in January 1993. Part of the sentence for that conviction requires Shell to register as a sex offender, the release states.
In January 2017, officers conducted a check of Shell’s listed address several times to find the home was unoccupied, according to the release.
The motor vehicle theft charge stems from an incident in February 2018 when Shell was found in a motor vehicle belonging to someone else. Security footage also shows Shell in the vehicle, the release states.
Shell’s sentence was enhanced by the second-degree rape and indecent liberties convictions as well as a conviction for failing to register as a sex offender in August 2007 and unlawful possession of a firearm in March 2014, the release states.
Capt. Aaron Barlowe investigated the failure to register case for the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and Deputy Mark Noble handled the breaking and entering matter. Nancy Lee prosecuted both cases for the District Attorney’s Office.
