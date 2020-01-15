A Lenoir man has been charged in connection with a kidnapping in November that ended with two victims being shot.
Donald Simpson, 29, is charged with two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping and one felony count of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons.
He was issued a $60,000 secured bond.
The charges stem from Nov. 19, 2019 in Hickory in when police say two men in Halloween masks broke into a home on Seventh Avenue Place SW in Hickory, according to a police press release and previous Hickory Daily Record reports.
Officers found Jasmine Nicole Rhyne, 26, and a child tied up, Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department said in the initial November story.
Rhyne informed police two men had kidnapped her boyfriend, George Charles Wright, 37, and taken him to his business, Premium Boutique, a hair salon/recording studio on First Avenue SE in Hickory, Young said.
The business is about five minutes from the residence.
Adrian Johnson Jr., 31, was at Premium Boutique recording music when the two men arrived with Wright. The two men attempted to rob the business and at one point shot Johnson and Wright, Young said.
Johnson and Wright both survived the attack.
The suspects fled in a stolen car, according to the release.
Hickory Police Victim/Community Services Coordinator Chrystal Dieter said police have not identified any other suspects and the case is still being investigated.
Anyone with information on the case can call the police department at 828-328-5551 or reach out to Investigator Darren Bailey at 828-261-2687 or dbailey@hickorync.gov.
