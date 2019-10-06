CONOVER – If you’ve wondered what it takes to create a good beer, one with more personality than mass-produced American lagers, the Catawba County Library is offering tips and guidelines at its next Craftsman Collaborative program.
The presentation takes place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Conover Branch Library, 403 Conover Station SE.
With the popularity of craft beers and the proliferation of microbreweries, beer-making has gained lots of attention in recent years. As a result, people have discovered a wide variety of beer types and styles and have become more attuned to what they like personally. Many of them want to take the next step to produce and tailor beers to their own tastes.
At the program, participants will learn about the basic equipment needed – and the proper steps that a beginner can take – to brew and bottle a very good quality beer. The presenter, Martin O’Connell, believes in using local, high-quality ingredients and will share how those additions impact the flavor and character of home brews. He’ll highlight IPAs, pale ales, and porters, which are simpler to produce for first-time home brewers.
The library’s Craftsman Collaborative series recruits local talent to lead community-oriented sessions. Each month, a new artisan talks about his or her work and walks the group through creating their own versions. If you’d like to share your passion and skills with a future class, contact the library at 828-466-5108.
For more information about the Library to Go or the Catawba County Libraries in general, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
