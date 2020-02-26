The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference recently announced its 2019-20 all-conference team for wrestling, with Fred T. Foard’s Landon Foor capturing the conference’s wrestler of the year honors and Hibriten’s Josh Woodruff being named coach of the year.
Foor led a Foard contingent that also included William Auton, Brock Carey, Dawson Cody, Jamie Richard, Zane Birtchet, Braden Wharton, Dalton Jackson, Justin Whalen, David Weaver, Hunter Lloyd, Jacob Belton, Dylan Smith and Mo McAfee. The Tigers finished 47-0 en route to winning conference and state titles as a team, while Foor added his third straight individual state championship with a perfect 63-0 record.
Second-place Bunker Hill was represented on the all-conference team by Jose Hernandez, Jayden Speaks, Clayton Dobbins, Rodney McManus, Casey Bolick and Brayden Guess. Third-place West Iredell put Omar Morris and Kareen Stevenson on the squad.
For fourth-place Hibriten, Ross Watts and Daniel Baker were all-conference selections. Fifth-place Patton was represented by Mariano Mendez, Dilan Patton and Kaleb Spann.
Sixth-place East Burke had two all-conference selections including Caleb Johnson-White and Elijah Hess, while seventh-place Draughn and eighth-place West Caldwell each had one honoree. The Wildcats were represented by Tucker Sisk, with the Warriors’ Freddy Guardiola also making the cut.
Honorable mentions consisted of Foard’s Spencer Bechtol and Ian Willis, Bunker Hill’s Lawson Vang and Raul Aguilar-Hernandez, Hibriten’s Carter Hinton and Azariah Moore, Patton’s Eliseo Ramirez, West Iredell’s Aaron Harris and Jason Anderson, East Burke’s Trevor Phillips and Jonathan Carroll, West Caldwell’s Tre’Shon Harper and Draughn’s Addison Poteat.
