The federal criminal case of a former Hickory police officer convicted of misusing force came to an end this week with his sentencing.
However, there is another court case stemming from the case of Robert George that is set to go to trial soon.
Chelsea Doolittle, the victim in the federal criminal case against George, has filed suit against not only George but also the city of Hickory and former Hickory officers Vidal Sipe and Frank Pain.
The case is set to go to trial the week of Dec. 16.
The city, Sipe and Pain are represented by one attorney while George is represented by a separate attorney in the case.
Doolittle’s claims against the city and the officers include assault and battery, violation of constitutional rights, false arrest, illegal imprisonment and intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress.
The city has declined to comment on the case beyond saying they are planning for the trial in December and that George’s criminal conviction will have no bearing on how they handle the civil suit.
Doolittle has asked for unspecified damages to be proven in court as well as $25,000 in punitive damages.
Facts of the case
Part of the basis for Doolittle’s claims has to do with her encounter with police officer Robert George on Nov. 11, 2013.
On that day, George pulled up behind the Hickory Police Department in his patrol car. He got out of the car, opened the back door and threw Doolittle from the back of the car. She hit the pavement, injuring her head, face and teeth. A mugshot taken after the incident showed Doolittle’s bloodied face.
However, Doolittle’s claims against the city, George and other officers involve more than just what happened in that instance.
Doolittle first encountered police officers in Union Square earlier that afternoon.
A man wearing plain clothes, later identified as Sipe, came up to Doolittle and asked to see the registration of the car she was driving. By that time, George and Pain had arrived at the scene.
As she was looking for the registration, Doolittle was pulled from the car and thrown to the ground, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit does not identify who pulled her from the car.
Doolittle lost consciousness before being brought to the police station, according to the lawsuit.
After Doolittle was booked following the incident with George, she was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center. While Doolittle was in the hospital, Sipe acted improperly by signing consent forms without Doolittle’s permission, according to the lawsuit.
Doolittle was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer, but those charges were later dropped.
In their own legal filing, the city and the officers have denied responsibility in the case, arguing that Doolittle was responsible for her own injuries.
The responses from the city and the officers also claim immunity, saying their actions were legal and done without malice.
Sipe, who is currently serving as the police chief in Newton, declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Doolittle’s cousin, Meaghan Richmond, was with Doolittle during the initial encounter with police. Richmond was briefly detained before being released without charges.
Richmond has also filed suit against the city and officers.
Motion for judgment
Paul Tharp, the attorney for Doolittle and Richmond, said he has filed a motion for summary judgment in the case against George.
The motion is set to be heard in Catawba County court on Nov. 4.
Tharp said he wants the court to validate the specific claims Doolittle has made in her suit against George.
If those claims are validated, the only matter left for deliberation at the trial would be the amount of damages, Tharp said.
The plaintiffs are entitled to such a judgment because George has been uncooperative, both in terms of providing discovery materials and in deposition, Tharp said. He noted George invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 700 times in deposition.
Tharp also pointed to the fact that George was convicted in the federal criminal case as another argument for the judgment.
“The court has decided that George used excessive force,” Tharp said. “He can’t argue the position that he did not do that.”
George’s attorney Natalia Isenberg declined to comment.
