NEWTON — Charles Dickens penned “A Tale of Two Cities” and just as easily could have written the script for Tuesday’s rematch between the Bunker Hill and Newton-Conover girls, which was a tale of two halves of basketball.
Newton-Conover saw a once promising 15-point lead evaporate and evolve into a five-point deficit against Bunker Hill. But Jahlea Peters calmly hit a free throw with just three-tenths of a second on the clock to give the Red Devils a 52-51 victory.
“That’s just one kid that doesn’t get enough attention. She’s a team leader, she’s one of our captains,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said of Peters, pointing out how she also led the Red Devils’ fast break in the first half. “She stepped up there and knocked down the one she had to knock down. That’s what good teams do. It couldn’t happen to a better kid.”
The first quarter was a cross between a track meet and tennis match with six lead changes in the quarter that drew to a close with Newton-Conover holding a 13-10 advantage. But Peters and senior post Chyna Cornwell took over the second quarter. The pair scored 19 of the Red Devils’ 21 points in the period and had a combined 27 points in the first half.
Newton-Conover’s largest lead of the game came late in the second quarter when Peters fed Cornwell for an easy basket following a steal to make the score 34-19. Two late free throws by Bunker Hill’s Addison Wray made the score 34-21 at intermission.
“We got out on the break in the first half and that was our defense. We didn’t get that in the second half,” White said. “In the first half we got inside and we got outside. We can’t totally depend on her (Cornwell). That’s just good basketball — outside-in and inside-out.”
But in the second half, the Bears took away the inside game of Newton-Conover. They allowed the Red Devils just three points in the third quarter and forced their hosts into eight turnovers, 17 in the second half.
“We challenged Maddie (Stotts), challenged Faith (Isenhour) and they were both excellent in the second half,” said Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson. “I’m proud of them.”
After Aalia Walton scored on an inbounds play for Newton-Conover to open the third period, Bunker Hill went on a 14-point run. Stotts finally gave the Bears the lead heading into the final period, 38-37, with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
“We felt like we came out and did what we had to do in the first half and played good ball,” White said, in comparing the two halves. “I’m not really sure in the second half. I’m going to give them (Bunker Hill) the credit. They broke us down defensively. They came after us defensively. Offensively, they took it to us.”
Wray caused most of the wounds to the Red Devils’ defensive by slicing and dicing her way to the basket repeatedly. She scored 14 of her 23 points in the second half, most on driving layups with either hand.
“We did switch zone. But it really had less to do with that than letting her (Cornwell) catch it,” Swanson said of the defensive difference, citing Stotts’ backside help.
Likewise, he said the offensive wake-up call for his team was more a matter of finally taking advantage of what was available most of the game.
“The gaps were there the first half, but we just didn’t attack them,” Swanson said. “We’ve just got to get a little better at crucial times, hit a couple of free throws, layups.”
Camryn Bryant scored on a fast break to begin the fourth quarter for Bunker Hill and Wray hit a baseline jumper on an inbounds play to give the Bears their largest lead, 42-37.
The score teetered back and forth and with less than four minutes remaining, Peters put the Red Devils back in front, 47-45, with a triple from the right corner. Cornwell gave Newton-Conover a three-point edge, 51-48 with 2:08 to go. But a Wray drive and later a free throw tied the score with 52.4 seconds to go.
Newton-Conover missed the go-ahead shot with 24 seconds to play, but Wray’s drive down the right side didn’t fall and the Red Devils raced the clock back up the court. They were rewarded with a whistle as the buzzer sounded and the officials put 0.3 seconds back on the clock and Peters on the line.
Peters untied the knot on the scoreboard with her first free throw and Bunker Hill could only manage a desperation heave.
“It is what it is,” Swanson said of the foul call and decision to put time back on the clock. “I wasn’t real happy about it.”
Cornwell led Newton-Conover with 20 points, Peters finished with 18 and Cassidy Geddes had 10 including a big fourth-quarter trey.
Wray led Bunker Hill with 23 points and Bryant had eight.
Newton-Conover is now 4-1 and will play Friday at Hickory. Bunker Hill is 4-2 with both defeats coming at the hands of the Red Devils. The Bears played Wednesday at home against Bandys before visiting Draughn Friday.
BOYSNewton-Conover 77, Bunker Hill 45Newton-Conover’s depth and inside presence on both ends of the court was simply more than Bunker Hill could keep up with as the Red Devils pulled away in the final period for a convincing 32-point win.
The Red Devils are now 4-1 on the season, while the Bears fell to 2-4.
“Bunker Hill has really been playing well offensively,” Newton-Conover coach Matt Wilkinson said, noting the Bears have been scoring in the 70s on a regular basis. “I really challenged our kids defensively. I thought that the first time we played them we gave up too many straight-line drives against them, let them get into the paint. And they killed us on the boards. We reversed that tonight. I was really proud of our tenacity on the boards both defensively and offensively.”
The Red Devils turned a 14-9 lead after the first quarter into a 33-19 bulge at halftime. Bunker Hill knocked four points off the Bears’ deficit in the third quarter, but didn’t score for nearly the first six minutes of the final quarter as Newton-Conover put the game out of reach with a 19-0 run.
“They (Bunker Hill) were just kind of hanging right there with us,” Wilkinson said. “I said we have to have five straight stops. We got five straight stops and I challenged them, ‘How many can you go to?’
Bunker Hill coach Dylan Johnson was as honest as he was pragmatic about his team’s second defeat at the hands of the Red Devils.
“We imploded (in the fourth quarter). We lost focus,” Johnson said. “We’ll get better.”
Mathew Martinez was a force all night and finished with a game-high 29 points including three triples. Jaheim McCathern was also in double figures for the Red Devils with 11 points as he repeatedly backed Bears defenders down in the paint.
Eight different Red Devils scored, six in the fourth quarter.
Wilkinson said he felt as though Newton-Conover’s depth wore down the Bears in the second half.
“They were struggling a little bit with their legs and we were pretty fresh.”
Johnathan White was the lone Bear in double figures with 18.
Newton-Conover will take a quick road trip to Hickory Friday, while Bunker Hill hosted Bandys Wednesday before traveling to Draughn Friday.
BOX SCORES
GIRLS
Bunker Hill 10 11 17 13 — 51
Newton-Conover 13 21 03 15 — 52
Bunker Hill — Addison Wray 23, Camryn Bryant 8, Faith Isenhour 6, Madison Stotts 6, Olivia Ellis 6, DaLesha Linebarger 2.
Newton-Conover — Chyna Cornwell 20, Jahlea Peters 18, Cassidy Geddes 10, Aalia Walton 4.
BOYS
Bunker Hill 09 10 18 08 — 45
Newton-Conover 14 19 14 30 — 77
Bunker Hill — Johnathan White 18, Desmond Anderson 8, Carson Sigmon 4, Kalie Ramseur 4, Pete Clampitt 3, Jay Abrams 2, Keenan Key 2, Clayson Chapman 2, Ethan Hildebran 2.
Newton-Conover — Mathew Martinez 29, Jaheim McCathern 11, Zane Redmond 9, Maverick Davis 7, Jackson Mullins 7, Qunicey Spain 7, Kobe Williams 5, Drew Danner 2.
