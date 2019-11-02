Beginning Monday, Nov. 4 the southbound lane on Third Street NW at Main Avenue NW (the slip lane next to Lowes Foods City Park) will be closed for construction, according to a press release from the city of Hickory.
The closure will remain in effect for two weeks while crews eliminate the slip lane off of Third Street NW onto Main Avenue NW and remove the landscape island to realign Third Street NW.
This work is part of the Union Square and downtown streetscape projects. For more information, contact the city of Hickory at 828-323-7412.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.