HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Landlords Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at First Plaza Building, 1985 Tate Blvd., SE Hickory.
The October speakers will be City of Newton Police Chief V. Sipe and Code Enforcement Officer R. A. Butler. The group will be getting an update on crime and drug statistics for Newton. Also discussed will be code enforcement and why people want to buy and own property in Newton.
The Catawba Valley Landlords Association is made up of owners, landlords, licensed property managers and investors from Aexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
Anyone who has rental properties,, is interested in getting into the business, or is an investor is welcome to attend. Meetings are on the second Tuesday of each month.
For more information, visit www.catawbavalleylandlord.com or email catawbavalleylandlords@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.