TIGERVILLE, S.C. — The 10th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team remained unbeaten in nonconference play this fall with a 3-0 victory over North Greenville on Tuesday night at Pepsi Stadium.
Hannah Van Eerden opened the scoring for the Bears (13-2) with a goal off an assist from Allie Zueger in the 10th minute, while Madi Kyle gave them a 2-0 lead over the Crusaders (8-7) in the 24th. L-R’s final goal came from Judith Verdaguer-Sanchez off an assist from Aqsa Mushtaq.
Goalkeeper Charlotte Warner had five saves en route to her ninth clean sheet of the season for the Bears, who host Coker in their regular-season finale next Wednesday at 5 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lander 7, Lenoir-Rhyne 1
L-R trailed 2-1 at halftime before the 25th-ranked Bearcats recorded five goals in the second half to pull away on Tuesday night in Greenwood, South Carolina. Andres Ruiz scored his first career goal for the Bears off an assist from Goncalo Garcia in the 19th minute, but Lander was too much for the visitors as they fell to 2-2 against nationally ranked teams this year.
Harry Bircumshaw put Lander (9-3-2) on top just 50 seconds in, while Max McNulty gave the Bearcats a 2-0 advantage five minutes later. Max Bolton notched two of their second-half goals as they improved their all-time record against L-R (7-8-1) to 10-2.
The Bears finish the regular season with a home match against Coker next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Carson-Newman 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 0
The Bears were swept for the fourth time in 2019 on Tuesday in Hickory, losing by set scores of 25-13, 25-23 and 25-18. Hannah Houston had eight kills for L-R in a losing effort, while Jackie Denny added six kills and a .667 hitting percentage.
Carson-Newman (17-6, 11-5 South Atlantic Conference) grabbed its second straight win and improved to 10-1 over its last 11 contests. Meanwhile, L-R (14-10, 19-7) lost its fifth straight against the Eagles.
The Bears travel to Queens on Friday at 7 p.m. before visiting Catawba on Saturday at 2 p.m.
