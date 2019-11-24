Abigael McGarel

Lenoir-Rhyne's Abigael McGarel (2) gets past Wingate's Kaitlyn Cox (27) during Friday night's match in Hickory.

 Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

The eighth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Friday night in Hickory, losing to Wingate by a 4-0 final in its first postseason appearance since 2016.

The second-seeded Bears (15-4) held a 15-7 advantage in shots, but were kept scoreless by their South Atlantic Conference foes. Taylor Krakower scored the first and fourth goals for the seventh-seeded Bulldogs in the ninth and 77th minutes, respectively, while Chandler Hendrix and Brianna Ditillo scored the remaining goals for the visitors.

L-R also enjoyed a 6-3 edge in corner kicks, but the Bears were whistled for 23 fouls compared to 13 for Wingate (14-4-2).

The Bears’ senior class finished with a combined record of 49-20-6 in four years, while Wingate advanced to the second round. The Bulldogs will visit third-seeded North Georgia today at 2 p.m. after the Nighthawks blanked sixth-seeded Mount Olive 1-0 in the opening round.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Load comments