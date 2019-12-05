WINGATE — In a rare weekday afternoon game, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team fell short as Wingate topped the Bears by a final score of 73-67 on Tuesday afternoon at Cuddy Arena.
The first quarter featured back-and-forth, fast-paced action as six different lead changes and four ties took place. Wingate (7-2, 3-1 South Atlantic Conference) had the biggest lead at 12-8, but the Bears came back to tie things at 16-all after one.
L-R (2-6, 0-3) went cold late in the second period, missing its final five shots which led to a 6-0 run by the Bulldogs to end the half. Wingate led 32-27 at halftime after recording assists on 11 of its 15 made baskets.
Freshman Laney Fox scored seven straight points for the Bears at one point in the third quarter, but Wingate was still able to extend its advantage to eight entering the fourth. L-R trailed 71-59 with 2:19 remaining in the last quarter but scored eight consecutive points before the Bulldogs sealed it with two late free throws.
Wingate out-rebounded L-R 48-28 and held a 19-5 advantage in second-chance points. Bryanna Troutman and Teliyah Jeter each had 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Fox finished with 19 points for the Bears, finishing 4-for-10 from 3-point range in the second half. Ashley Woodroffe added a career-high six steals, and she is currently 15th in the SAC with 1.6 steals per game.
L-R’s Madeline Hardy chipped in 18 points and eight rebounds. She is presently fifth in the SAC in points (16.7) and rebounds per game (9).
The Bears visit 17th-ranked Anderson on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. L-R has yet to win a road game in five tries this season.
