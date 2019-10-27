The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team played a home match Friday night for the first time since Sept. 28, defeating UVa-Wise in straight sets to improve to 14-8 overall and 9-5 in the South Atlantic Conference. The Bears won by set scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-18.
The loss was the 18th straight for the Cavaliers, who fell to 1-18 overall and 0-15 in SAC play. They couldn’t overcome the Bears’ .286 hitting percentage, which was their third-highest total of the season.
Taylor Prall led a balanced attack for L-R with eight kills and four other players tallied six kills for the Bears. Hannah Houston registered a scorching hitting percentage of .667 and Jackie Denny finished with a .556 hitting percentage, while Madison Asher had six kills and two blocks in just two sets.
Aleksandra Barac registered a career-high six kills for L-R to go with two blocks and two digs, while Ashley Hawkins led all players with 17 digs and Rachel Bewick had three aces. They helped the Bears move to 5-2 inside Shuford Gym this fall.
L-R returned to action on Saturday afternoon when they hosted Tusculum. The Bears will remain home to face Carson-Newman on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.