Mackenzie Hulsey

Lenoir-Rhyne's Mackenzie Hulsey (24) and several of her teammates celebrate during Friday night's match against UVa-Wise in Hickory.

 Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team played a home match Friday night for the first time since Sept. 28, defeating UVa-Wise in straight sets to improve to 14-8 overall and 9-5 in the South Atlantic Conference. The Bears won by set scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-18.

The loss was the 18th straight for the Cavaliers, who fell to 1-18 overall and 0-15 in SAC play. They couldn’t overcome the Bears’ .286 hitting percentage, which was their third-highest total of the season.

Taylor Prall led a balanced attack for L-R with eight kills and four other players tallied six kills for the Bears. Hannah Houston registered a scorching hitting percentage of .667 and Jackie Denny finished with a .556 hitting percentage, while Madison Asher had six kills and two blocks in just two sets.

Aleksandra Barac registered a career-high six kills for L-R to go with two blocks and two digs, while Ashley Hawkins led all players with 17 digs and Rachel Bewick had three aces. They helped the Bears move to 5-2 inside Shuford Gym this fall.

L-R returned to action on Saturday afternoon when they hosted Tusculum. The Bears will remain home to face Carson-Newman on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

