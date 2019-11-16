Lenoir-Rhyne University will host the iconic Harlem Globetrotters on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. inside Shuford Memorial Gymnasium.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $29 per person and Magic Passes are $17 per person. They can both be purchased online at www.ticketweb.com or in the L-R Athletic Business Office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more specific information, contact the athletic business office at (828) 328-7116.
This marks the fifth time the Globetrotters have entertained crowds at Shuford Memorial Gymnasium. The world-renowned team also came to Hickory in 2000, 2011, 2015 and 2018. The Globetrotters have played in front of a sold-out crowd in each of the past four events.
The Globetrotters are celebrating 93 years of basketball artistry, side-splitting comedy and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that continues to thrill fans of all ages. The Globetrotters are amazing basketball entertainers and some of the greatest athletes on the planet, and the live show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment.
