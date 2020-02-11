Lenoir-Rhyne is set to honor former women’s basketball and volleyball coach Patricia L. Smith on Saturday, Feb. 29, during halftime of the Catawba vs. L-R women’s basketball game. The game will tip off at 2 p.m., meaning halftime will likely begin between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m.
Coach Smith is arguably the most successful women’s basketball coach in L-R history. She led the Bears to a 114-32 record from 1977-82, during which time they won three straight North Carolina Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (NCAIAW) State Championships. Smith’s 1979-80 squad set the school record for wins in a season (28-4 record) and the 1980-81 team qualified for the AIAW Division II Final Four.
Smith also served as L-R’s head volleyball coach over the same time period, and led the Bears to a 111-74 mark including a program-record 33 wins in 1978. She was inducted into the L-R Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.
Just recently, thanks to the generosity of Smith and Mark and Victoria Walker, L-R created the Coach Patricia L. Smith Women’s Athletic Scholarship for Leadership Development. This endowed fund will provide scholarship assistance for outstanding female athletes at L-R University and will be awarded to a female basketball or volleyball player who is a difference maker both on and off the court. Additionally, the Bears are also proud to announce the naming of the Patricia L. Smith Head Coach’s Office for Women’s Basketball given by Mark and Victoria Walker.
A fitting tribute to her career and legacy, the Patricia L. Smith Coach’s Office and the Patricia L. Smith Women’s Athletic Scholarship for leadership development will continue to nurture and develop outstanding female athletes for generations to come. L-R women’s basketball and volleyball alumni are invited to attend this special game for free. Alumni should RSVP with Leeanne Kale-Hoke by emailing leeanne.kale@lr.edu.
