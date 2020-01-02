John Lentz

Former Lenoir-Rhyne head basketball coach John Lentz, pictured in this file photo from 2015, will be honored by the Bears on Saturday, Feb. 8, when they host Anderson in a basketball doubleheader. In between the women's and men's games, a special ceremony will take place to officially name the court after the program's all-time winningest coach. 

Lenoir-Rhyne is set to celebrate and honor the contributions of five-time South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year John Lentz on Saturday, Feb. 8, as the Bears host Anderson in a basketball doubleheader.

In between the women’s and men’s games, a special ceremony will take place to officially name the court after Lentz. Following the men’s game, there will be a special reception in honor of Lentz in the Bears Club Pavilion with finger foods and beverages. Feb. 8 also serves as this year’s annual Men’s Basketball Alumni Day.

“This is a special day for the Lenoir-Rhyne community as we celebrate the legacy of coach John Lentz, who dedicated his life’s work to coaching and mentoring countless LR student-athletes over his 29-year tenure,” said Kim Pate, vice president of athletics. “Coach Lentz’s impact and contributions go far beyond his team’s success on the court, but transcend through the countless players he mentored who earned their degrees and have gone on to make a difference in their communities, professions and the lives of others.”

Lentz guided the Bears to eight SAC regular-season titles and four conference tournament championships in his 29 years at L-R and is the league’s all-time leader in SAC victories (225) and overall wins (393). Lentz led the Bears to nine postseason appearances and owns a 432-374 career record and .535 all-time winning percentage. The 1992-93 season was one of Lentz’s best years as the Bears went 25-7, won the league tournament and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics District 26 championship and advanced all the way to the NAIA Elite Eight. Lentz was inducted into the Lenoir-Rhyne Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

As a player for the Bears, Lentz tallied a 79-42 record and helped the team capture the 1973-74 Carolinas Conference Championship. Lentz was a three-time all-conference performer and was the league’s MVP following his sophomore season. Lentz still owns the team record for most assists in a career with 524 and his 19 assists against Atlantic Christian College, now known as Barton College, in 1974 still stands as a single-game record.

All men’s basketball alumni, special guests and friends of the program are encouraged to RSVP by emailing Martha.Wrike@lr.edu or by calling 828-328-7007 if interested in attending the ceremony and reception.

