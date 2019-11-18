Though it was nice to start the season unbeaten, Lenoir Rhyne men’s basketball coach Everick Sullivan said Saturday night, “Nobody’s going undefeated.
“(The season) is going to be something you’ve got to progress through, and learn from mistakes throughout the year.”
The Bears (3-1) took a step in that progression in their home opener, ultimately falling to Lander University in the back half of the first Shuford Gymnasium doubleheader of the season.
The Bearcats (3-1) capitalized on a plus-17 rebounding advantage with 15 second-chance points, and held Lenoir-Rhyne to 29 percent shooting in the second half to keep some late runs by the home team at arm’s length.
Despite the rebounding deficit, the Bears balanced the possessions by turning Lander over 23 times. This after forcing 19 Southern Wesleyan turnovers Tuesday, something Sullivan pointed out postgame.
“We think we can turn anybody over, not just this team,” Sullivan said. “We knew we had to because they have size. We felt if we could get them fronted, they throw it over the top. Then we can get a turnover, and get out and run.”
RJ Gunn led Lenoir-Rhyne in scoring with 18 points and eight rebounds. Darius Simmons (15) and Mason Hawks (12) were the other two Bears in double digits scoring-wise.
Guard Davion Bradford finished 1-of-9 from the field, but added four steals on the defensive end.
The first half mostly seesawed between the two teams before Lander closed the half on a 5-0 run to go up 39-34 into the break.
The Bearcats then opened up the second half on a 7-0 run to take the lead to 12. A few minutes later with the score at 52-42, Lenoir-Rhyne went on a 9-0 spurt to bring it within one, with seven of the points coming from Gunn.
That was as close as the Bears got, despite a couple more runs to bring them within striking distance. Lander used its size to supply a steady diet of jump hooks and trips to the charity stripe to buoy its offense.
“We did some positive things, but I think we’ve got to get back to working to get the best possible shot in the half court,” Sullivan said after the game.
To combat the Bearcats’ frontcourt, Sullivan deployed 6-foot-11 freshman Cooper Fowler for stretches, particularly in the first half.
Sullivan said after giving it a chance, he went back to the starting five due to the trust and experience he has in that unit.
“I like how they handled it, in terms of adversity and taking that first loss of the season,” Sullivan said. “We played a good team, they came prepared and they were probably up and ready to knock us off.”
Sullivan also spoke to finding the right mix in what is a combination of new players to the program and returners filling new roles this season.
“Some nights, when the ball doesn’t go in you’ve got to figure out ways to help the team win,” he said.
“It’s all those things they have to figure out, and sometimes it’s time that allows you to figure those things out.”
Lenoir-Rhyne will travel to Georgia to play Clayton State Wednesday at 7 p.m.
