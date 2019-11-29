Davion Bradford

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team suffered through a cold shooting night in a 70-58 loss to Tusculum in both teams’ South Atlantic Conference opener on Tuesday at Pioneer Arena.

The Bears (4-2, 0-1 SAC) entered as the 14th-best scoring offense in Division II, but were held to 35 points less than their average.

The Pioneers converted 25 of 31 free-throw attempts, with several late foul shots helping them hold on for a win over their league foes.

L-R shot just 17 of 58 from the field and was 7 for 31 from 3-point range. Tusculum (5-2, 1-0) also held a 55-36 rebounding advantage over the Bears, who were paced by a game-high 22 points from R.J. Gunn and nine from Mason Hawks.

Three players scored in double figures for the Pioneers, led by Trenton Gibson’s 19-point effort. The victory was Tusculum’s ninth against L-R in the last 26 head-to-head matchups between the squads.

The Bears continue a five-game road swing when they travel to No. 11 Queens on Saturday at 4 p.m.

