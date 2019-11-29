GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team suffered through a cold shooting night in a 70-58 loss to Tusculum in both teams’ South Atlantic Conference opener on Tuesday at Pioneer Arena.
The Bears (4-2, 0-1 SAC) entered as the 14th-best scoring offense in Division II, but were held to 35 points less than their average.
The Pioneers converted 25 of 31 free-throw attempts, with several late foul shots helping them hold on for a win over their league foes.
L-R shot just 17 of 58 from the field and was 7 for 31 from 3-point range. Tusculum (5-2, 1-0) also held a 55-36 rebounding advantage over the Bears, who were paced by a game-high 22 points from R.J. Gunn and nine from Mason Hawks.
Three players scored in double figures for the Pioneers, led by Trenton Gibson’s 19-point effort. The victory was Tusculum’s ninth against L-R in the last 26 head-to-head matchups between the squads.
The Bears continue a five-game road swing when they travel to No. 11 Queens on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.