GAFFNEY, S.C. — It would be easy for the seventh-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne football team to look past this week’s opponent with a matchup against 12th-ranked Wingate looming next Saturday, but that’s not likely given the way second-year head coach Drew Cronic approaches each game.
“Every game you can get beat. I don’t know how you define a trap game,” said Cronic during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Tuesday evening. “The bottom line is you better go play good every week. I’ve been here now for almost two seasons and with our guys we talk about being the best we can be every Saturday no matter who we’re playing.
“Obviously psychologically I get the whole idea that you can have a letdown or whatever, but you get 11 chances to play,” he added. “It’s not like other sports, you get 11 chances in football and you better make the most of every Saturday. If you can’t get ready to play just 11 times in a season, you maybe need to go do something else.”
The Bears’ next game is set for 4 p.m. today, when they travel to Gaffney, South Carolina, to do battle with Limestone. The Saints have lost two straight and enter at 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the South Atlantic Conference, while L-R is currently 7-0 and 5-0 including three road wins by an average of 23 points.
Dating back to the second game of the 2018 season, L-R has won 17 consecutive regular-season games. The Bears have also won 12 straight SAC contests and are 3-1 all-time against Limestone, which was winless last year but has topped Catawba and UNC Pembroke for its two victories this fall.
Junior running back Jerko’ya Patton leads the Saints’ rushing attack with 100 carries for 541 yards and eight touchdowns, while redshirt sophomore running back Malik Brooks has 61 carries for 345 yards and two scores and redshirt junior quarterback DJ Phillips has 1,246 passing yards and eight passing TDs to go with 39 carries for 176 yards and a score. Junior wide receiver Quay Brown is Limestone’s top pass catcher with 21 receptions for 412 yards and two TDs, with sophomore wideout Juwan Scott adding 21 catches for 363 yards and five TDs.
The aforementioned Phillips has also thrown eight interceptions while completing only 47 percent of his passes, and today he faces a Bears defense that has 17 takeaways thus far (10 interceptions, 7 fumble recoveries). Cronic has been particularly impressed with his defense all year and is looking for his entire squad to continue improving over the final four weeks of the regular season.
“You’re preparing schematically for your opponent that you’re gonna play on Saturday, but at the same time you’re also just trying to be the very best you can be,” said Cronic of his team’s approach at this point in the season. “You’re trying to hold your team to a high standard and worry about us getting better every day, because we’re gonna have to.
“The best teams, the teams that win playoff games, are gonna be the ones that continue to get better throughout the season,” he continued. “And there’s a lot of variables, there’s staying healthy and there’s so many variables to winning, but the teams that will get in the playoffs and have success in the playoffs are the teams that continue to improve week in and week out.”
Offensively, L-R is paced by the three-headed rushing attack of junior Jace Jordan (45 carries for 438 yards and 4 TDs), sophomore Ameen Stevens (77 carries for 358 yards and 10 TDs) and senior Jaquay Mitchell (35 carries for 303 yards and 1 TD). Junior Dareke Young (13 catches for 329 yards and 5 TDs) and redshirt junior Demarius Hampton (16 catches for 219 yards and 2 TDs) lead the Bears’ wide receiving corps, with redshirt junior quarterback Grayson Willingham (988 passing yards, 12 passing TDs) needing just one TD pass to set the program’s all-time record for a career with 40.
Willingham threw multiple picks for the first time this season in L-R’s 36-23 home win over Carson-Newman last week, but still completed 10 of 14 passes for 100 yards and a score. According to Cronic, while the victory over the Eagles may not have been “a pretty game,” it was still a win over a high-quality opponent.
“It was two good football teams,” said Cronic. “Carson-Newman, with the exception of Valdosta State last year I’d say as far as talent and size and speed and all those things, that was probably the most talented team we’ve played since I’ve been here. I can’t say that it was the best team we’ve played, but they were very, very talented.
“It gives you a lot of confidence,” he added of the win over the Eagles. “And we can still turn on the film and see that there’s certain attention-to-detail things that you can get away with until you’re playing against some of the really good teams, and so you can see that on film against a team like Carson-Newman, things we can improve on. … Obviously it was a big game for both teams, so to find a way to get it done and to be where we are at 7-0, we’re really blessed.”
Following today’s game at Limestone, the Bears host Wingate at 2 p.m. next Saturday in a contest that will be broadcast on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN App. After entertaining nonconference UNC Pembroke on Nov. 9, L-R completes the regular season with a trip to SAC foe Catawba on Nov. 16.
