The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team won the first two games of its host tournament on Saturday in Hickory, beating Lees-McRae 11-7 and top-ranked Young Harris 11-10. The 20th-ranked Bears improved to 16-2 following the two victories.
Savannah Moorefield, Kylee Leonhardt and Talon LaClair had three hits apiece for L-R against Lees-McRae, while Mary Anna Clement picked up the win to move to 3-0 on the season and Morgan Beeler recorded her first save. In the game against Young Harris, it took nine innings for the Bears to top the Mountain Lions with Lauren Rakes notching three hits and Moorefield, Leonhardt, LaClair, Lora Beth Wood and Kendall Osborne tallying two each. Rakes also earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle to run her record to 6-2.
SOFTBALL
Catawba Valley sweeps Southwest Virginia
The Red Hawks defeated the Flying Eagles twice on Saturday in Hickory, scoring 14 unanswered runs in Game 1 after trailing by five runs to win 14-5 in six innings before taking Game 2 by an 8-1 final in seven frames. Katie Camp went 4-for-4 at the plate in the opener with three home runs and seven RBIs, while Paige Norton and Zoe Dalton added two RBIs apiece in support of pitcher Katelyn McClure, who collected her fourth win of the campaign.
Catawba Valley (8-4, 2-0 in West Division) scored eight runs on 11 hits in the second contest, backing up pitcher Payton Goble who went 2-for-4 with five RBIs at the plate while also tossing a complete game to collect her second win of the season.
BASEBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne 13, Anderson 9
The Bears topped the Trojans on Saturday in Anderson, South Carolina. Lenoir-Rhyne (10-8, 3-3 South Atlantic Conference) received three hits from Will Jones and two apiece from Connor Smith and Brock Johnson, while Jarrod Large earned the win on the mound to even his record at 2-2.
Catawba Valley splits with Pitt
Following a 6-4 loss to Pitt in Game 1 on Saturday in Winterville, 15th-ranked Catawba Valley won Game 2 by a 12-2 score in five innings. The Red Hawks are now 8-2 overall and 4-1 in Region 10 play.
Catawba Valley got two hits apiece from Jacob Marcos, Chandler Blackwelder, Sabion Thomas and Grant Tilley in the opening game. Meanwhile, in Game 2 the Red Hawks received three hits, four RBIs and two runs from Jackson Brown to go with a complete-game performance from Blake Dockery, who moved to 3-0 on the season.
Caldwell 23, CCBC Essex 1; Caldwell 11, CCBC Essex 3
The Cobras dominated their opponents from Rossville, Maryland, during a doubleheader on Saturday in Lenoir. Both games were seven-inning contests with Caldwell improving to 5-6 following the twin bill sweep.
In Game 1, Darien Farley had a grand slam and Clay Canale added a homer and three RBIs, while pitcher Seth Willis earned the victory. As for Game 2, it saw Patrick Usher homer and the Cobras total five hits in support of winning pitcher William Stewart.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Catawba 62, Lenoir-Rhyne 60
The Bears lost their Senior Day contest against the Indians on Saturday in Hickory despite leading after each of the first three quarters. They ended the regular season at 11-17 overall and 9-13 in South Atlantic Conference play.
Lenoir-Rhyne received 17 points and 12 rebounds from Karlie Bearden, while Hanna McClung scored 10 points to go with four assists.
Spartanburg Methodist 103, Caldwell 64
The Pioneers cruised past the Cobras in the Region 10 Division 1 championship game on Saturday in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Caldwell was outscored in every quarter as it fell to 18-9 to end the season.
The Cobras were paced by 18 points from Savannah Coble, with Mikayla Hill adding 13 and Amaya Adams scoring 12.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Catawba 92, Lenoir-Rhyne 87
The Indians earned a five-point victory over the Bears on Lenoir-Rhyne’s Senior Day Saturday in Hickory. The Bears ended the regular season at 14-13 overall and 10-12 in South Atlantic Conference play.
Lenoir-Rhyne got 24 points and six rebounds from R.J. Gunn, with Darius Simmons adding 22 points and four assists. Cooper Fowler chipped in 19 points and five boards to go with 10 points and seven rebounds from Tyson McClain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.