The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team moved up three spots in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll and currently sits at No. 20 in the nation.
The Bears, who started 10-0 for just the third time in program history, own a 14-2 overall record and now set their sights on a weekend showdown with the No. 1 team in the nation. Young Harris and L-R will play once on Saturday and once on Sunday as L-R looks to hand Young Harris its first loss of the season. The Bears and Mountain Lions will also play Lees-McRae on each day.
The Bears host Lees-McRae at 1 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a matchup with Young Harris at 3 p.m. On Sunday, L-R hosts Young Harris at noon and Lees-McRae at 4 p.m.
This weekend’s games, which will be part of the Lenoir-Rhyne Weekend Tournament, can also be watched online. The link can be found by visiting www.lrbears.com.
