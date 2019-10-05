JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team was tied with Carson-Newman at halftime, but scored three second-half goals to earn a 4-2 win over the South Atlantic Conference-leading Eagles on Wednesday evening at Harvey Stadium.
Carson-Newman (5-2-1, 2-1-1 SAC) scored on a corner kick seven minutes in thanks to a header from Kensho Yoshikoshi, but the Bears’ Victor Cascon countered with a free-kick goal from 19 yards out to tie things at 1-all in the 15th minute.
After L-R’s Goncalo Garcia put the Bears (5-3-1, 2-1-1) ahead with his third goal of the season midway through the second half, Yoshikoshi registered his second goal of the match off a free kick in the 84th minute.
The Bears’ Garcia scored again two minutes later, while Jamie De Manuel added an insurance goal in the 89th minute to account for the final score. Alexander Lander finished with three saves in goal, earning his 12th career victory.
Both Carson-Newman and L-R are ranked in this week’s Southeast Region Poll, with the Eagles coming in at fifth and the Bears currently ranking 10th. Wednesday’s contest marked the 39th meeting between the teams, with Carson-Newman leading the all-time series 20-17-2 despite L-R winning the past two matchups.
The Bears will look for the 300th win in program history when they visit Lincoln Memorial today at 3:30 p.m. in Harrogate, Tennessee.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Carson-Newman 0{/span}
The Bears remained perfect at 9-0 overall and 4-0 in SAC play with a road shutout of the Eagles on Wednesday night at Harvey Stadium. The loss was Carson-Newman’s first home defeat to a conference opponent since Oct. 3, 2018, against Tusculum.
Entering the week ranked 11th in the nation and second in the region, L-R opened up the scoring in the 18th minute on a penalty-kick goal from Abigael McGarel. Aqsa Mushtag added a goal of her own in the 33rd minute, while Hannah Van Eerden closed the scoring with a goal in the final minute of the opening half.
The Bears and Eagles (5-3, 3-1 SAC) were even in corner kicks at 3-3, while L-R goalkeeper Charlotte Warner collected her sixth clean sheet of the season. L-R’s current winning streak of nine is the longest active winning streak in the country.
The Bears travel to Lincoln Memorial today at 1 p.m.
