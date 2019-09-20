The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team remained unbeaten with a 1-0 win over Mars Hill on Wednesday evening in Hickory. The contest served as the South Atlantic Conference opener for both teams and resulted in the Bears’ 12th straight win over the Lions.
Aqsa Mushtag scored the lone goal of the match for L-R (5-0, 1-0 SAC) in the 53rd minute off an assist from Christina Shimshock, helping the hosts to their first 5-0 start since 2008. The Bears have never started 6-0, but will have a chance to do so when they entertain Tusculum on Saturday at 1 p.m.
L-R outshot Mars Hill (0-4-1, 0-1) 28-4, including a 13-0 advantage in shots on goal. Neve Duston finished with eight shots, while Hannah Van Eerden attempted six. The Bears also held a 9-0 advantage in corner kicks.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Mars Hill 1
A day after entering the Southeast Region Poll as the No. 10 team in the region, the Bears found themselves in an early hole against Mars Hill on Wednesday night thanks to a goal from the Lions’ Walker Henderson less than two minutes in. Mars Hill held a 1-0 lead until the second half.
Javier Madrono found the back of the net for L-R (3-2, 1-0 SAC) five minutes into the second half, while Eric Miller scored of an assist from Victor Cascon later in the half. Cascon added an insurance goal one minute later to help the Bears even the all-time series with the Lions at 18-18-3.
Madrano, Miller and Cascon are currently tied for the team lead with two goals apiece, while L-R is 14th in the nation in corner kicks per game at 7.75. Mars Hill (1-2-1, 0-1) entered Wednesday’s match averaging 18.67 shots per game — the ninth-best mark in Division II — but the Bears held the Lions to just five shots on the night.
L-R hosts Tusculum on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
