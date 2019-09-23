The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team made history on Saturday afternoon, beating Tusculum 4-0 in Hickory to improve to 6-0 for the first time in program history. The Bears have now won six in a row for the first time since 2016.
Neve Duston opened the scoring in the 11th minute for L-R (6-0, 2-0 South Atlantic Conference), while Aqsa Mushtag added a goal of her own in the 37th minute off an assist from Madi Kyle. Then, after Abigael McGarl scored her fifth goal of the season off a penalty kick, Kyle registered the Bears’ fourth goal of the afternoon off an assist from Scarlett Kelly in the 83rd minute.
The Bears outshot the Pioneers (3-3, 0-1) 22-8, including a 14-3 advantage in shots on goal. They also had 10 corner kicks as opposed to none for Tusculum.
L-R returns to action with a home game against North Georgia on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Tusculum 1, Lenoir-Rhyne 1
The Bears recorded their first tie since 2017, playing to a draw with Tusculum after a pair of overtimes on Saturday afternoon in Hickory.
L-R (3-2-1, 1-0-1 SAC) took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Jamie De Manuel in the 34th minute, with Andres Ruiz providing the assist. However, the Pioneers’ Henrique Devens scored in the 59th minute to tie the contest.
The Bears outshot Tusculum (0-3-1, 0-1-1) 23-7, including a 6-4 advantage in shots on goal. They also committed less fouls than the Pioneers while receiving three saves from goalkeeper Alexander Langer.
L-R travels to Georgia for a nonconference match at Young Harris on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
