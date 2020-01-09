In what was a tale of two halves, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team fell to Carson-Newman 82-60 in South Atlantic Conference play Wednesday night.
The Bears (4-9, 2-5 SAC) went down 30-10 after the first quarter, a hole that proved too big to climb out of.
The Eagles (9-4, 5-2) came out scorching the nets, shooting 6 of 8 from deep to capitalize on numerous Lenoir-Rhyne defensive lapses.
In the second quarter, Carson-Newman outscored the Bears 19-9 to take a 49-19 lead into the half. Lenoir-Rhyne coach Cam Sealey tried multiple lineups to search for an answer, but the Eagles’ full-court 2-2-1 press proved to be too much at times, forcing several turnovers.
Carson-Newman deployed a platoon-style substitution strategy, swapping out five players at a time in order to keep legs fresh.
As the second half began, the Bears started on an 8-0 run after a pair of 3-pointers from freshman Blair Barefoot and junior Kennedy Weigt, followed by a Weigt jumper.
After a couple Eagle baskets, freshman Ashley Woodroffe stole a pass and took it coast to coast for a layup, followed by a Madeline Hardy sweeping left hook across the lane.
Lenoir-Rhyne cut it to as few as 19, and the game seesawed at around that difference for the remainder of the contest as the Bears bested Carson-Newman in the final 20 minutes.
In the second half, the Bears were able to capitalize on the attention the Eagles paid to Hardy on the interior, kicking out to Weigt, who finished with eight points, and Woodroffe, who finished with a career-high 14 points.
Woodroffe, arguably the fastest player end to end in the entire conference, routinely broke the press on her own by speeding through and around the opposition. She was able to find teammates open shots due to her penetration, finishing with a career-high five assists as well.
The Georgia native also flashed a jump shot, hitting two mid-range pullups after the Carson-Newman defense attempted to sag all the way into the paint in an effort to stifle her drives to the cup.
Hardy finished a rebound short of her sixth double-double on the season in just 20 minutes of play due to foul trouble.
Despite the multiple defenders the Madison native drew, she still finished with four offensive rebounds, routinely cleaning up her and her teammates’ misses to provide second-chance opportunities.
Next up, Lenoir-Rhyne will host Newberry College in the last of a three-game homestand. Tip-off on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m.
