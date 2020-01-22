Lenoir-Rhyne guard Darius Simmons has been named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played during Week 10 of the 2019-20 season, the conference announced Monday.
Simmons, a junior from Raleigh, led the Bears to a pair of SAC victories last week, giving Lenoir-Rhyne victories in five of their last six games. He scored 16 points with three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the Bears’ 81-64 win over UVa-Wise. He then poured in 27 points with three rebounds, two assists and a 13-for-13 performance at the free-throw line in the 91-85 win over No. 25 Catawba.
For the week, Simmons shot 68.4% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 100% from the charity stripe while averaging 21.5 points, three rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
This is Simmons’ first player of the week selection this season.
Bears to host teddy bear toss SaturdayLenoir-Rhyne basketball is hosting its inaugural Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday at halftime of the men’s basketball game along with the unicycle performance from the Startown Elementary PE Club. The women’s game will tip off at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.
Fans are asked to bring new, plush teddy bears for complimentary admission to the games. All bears collected from the toss will be donated to local social services, police and fire departments, as well as other local organizations.
The addition of the teddy bear toss to the highly-anticipated Startown performance will make for an eventful halftime of what will be an exciting game between the Bears and the Royals. The toss will take place at halftime at the conclusion of Startown’s performance.
Teddy bears will be screened at the door to ensure they’re only fluffy inside and will not harm anyone when tossed. Teddy bears not soft enough to be tossed can be placed in a donation bin in the Shuford lobby.
