Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball player Darius Simmons, a junior guard, has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team, as announced earlier this week. Simmons is one of five players selected from District 3 and is now eligible for Academic All-American honors.
The 2019-20 Academic All-District Men’s Basketball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes basketball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
District 3, comprised of the Peach Belt Conference, Conference Carolinas and the South Atlantic Conference, had five spots to fill.
First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if applicable) Academic All-America honorees will be announced in mid-March. The Academic All-District teams include the student-athletes and are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada.
The Division II and III Academic All-America programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Division II and III Academic All-America programs.
