Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer players Christina Shimshock and Aqsa Mushtaq were recently named to All-American teams by the United Soccer Coaches organization.
Shimshock, a senior defender from Asheville, was named to the All-American First Team. She earned her third All-South Atlantic Conference nod and her second first-team honors this season. Shimshock also garnered First Team All-Region and All-State. She led L-R with five assists on the season and helped anchor a defense that gave up a league-low 15 goals on the season.
Mushtaq, a native of Bradford, England, was named to the All-American Second Team. Mushtaq finished her highly touted career with her second straight SAC first-team honor and her first SAC Offensive Player of the Year award. Mushtaq also was named First Team All-Region and All-State.
She finished second in the league in goals (13), points (3) and shots (83). Mushtaq was first in the SAC in shots on goal percentage with a .590.
This marks the first such honors for both players in their four-year careers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.