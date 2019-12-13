Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer players Christina Shimshock and Aqsa Mushtaq were recently named to All-American teams by the United Soccer Coaches organization.

Shimshock, a senior defender from Asheville, was named to the All-American First Team. She earned her third All-South Atlantic Conference nod and her second first-team honors this season. Shimshock also garnered First Team All-Region and All-State. She led L-R with five assists on the season and helped anchor a defense that gave up a league-low 15 goals on the season.

Mushtaq, a native of Bradford, England, was named to the All-American Second Team. Mushtaq finished her highly touted career with her second straight SAC first-team honor and her first SAC Offensive Player of the Year award. Mushtaq also was named First Team All-Region and All-State.

She finished second in the league in goals (13), points (3) and shots (83). Mushtaq was first in the SAC in shots on goal percentage with a .590.

This marks the first such honors for both players in their four-year careers.

