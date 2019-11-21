CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team’s third loss to Queens this season ended the Bears’ 2019 campaign in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament on Tuesday night at the Levine Center. The Royals swept L-R 25-16, 25-19 and 28-26 to move to 23-5 and drop the Bears to 16-15.
Taylor Prall had 13 kills for L-R in the final match of the year, finishing with 404 on the year for the 10th-highest single-season mark in program history while averaging 3.88 kills per set for the fifth-best mark in team history. The junior also had 17 digs as she tallied her 12th double-double this fall.
Ashley Hawkins added 18 digs for L-R to finish with 491 this season, which represents the eighth-most in a single season in school history. Meanwhile, Jackie Denny finished with six kills and one block in the final contest of her collegiate career, giving her the fifth-most blocks in program history with 348 and the third-most blocks per set with 1.01.
The win was the eighth straight for Queens, which advanced to play Anderson in the SAC tournament semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The championship match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. and will pit the winner of the Queens-Anderson contest against either Carson-Newman or Wingate, who play at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Prall was the only L-R player to land on the All-SAC team, joining seven others on the league’s first team. Eight more players made the second team and honorable mention, while six players received All-Freshman recognition. Anderson’s Emily Conlin was the conference’s player of the year, with Tusculum’s Emiah Burrowes collecting freshman of the year honors and Queens’ Hannah Long notching coach of the year.
Additional first teamers joining Prall and Conlin were Wingate’s Sophie Schaff, Rachel Alles, Treslyn Ortiz and Lynnlee Mather, Queens’ Casey Tarvin and Carson-Newman’s Marnie Streeter. Second teamers were Queen’s Logan Witt and Mallory Swarts, Carson-Newman’s Erin Edwards and Morgan Ballard, Mars Hill’s Sally Anne Johnson, Anderson’s Hailee Wilhelm, Lincoln Memorial’s Lindsey Nartker and Tusculum’s Burrowes.
Honorable mentions were Anderson’s Maya Learmonth, Regan Duty and Noelle Knutsen, Mars Hill’s Ully Martins and Sarah Goddard, Tusculum’s Gabby Gray, Queens’ Jaycee Jones and Catawba’s Kylie Morgan. All-Freshman team members were Tusculum’s Burrowes, Anderson’s Lindsay McCurley, Lincoln Memorial’s Cate Hosenfield, Wingate’s Maggie Young, Queens’ Anna McLain and Tusculum’s Elise Carmichael.
